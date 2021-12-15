Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Up 9,631.3% in November

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,400 shares, an increase of 9,631.3% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSOI opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

