Theta Fuel Trading Down 22.2% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $52.10 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00188980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002837 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.24 or 0.00569657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00057389 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

