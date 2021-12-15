Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

THO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $102.89 on Monday. Thor Industries has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.82.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $46,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 156,779 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

