Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 124 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Shares of GS opened at $388.82 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.19 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.