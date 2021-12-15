Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 24,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.2% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 144,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 9,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

