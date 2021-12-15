Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $226.83 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $237.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

