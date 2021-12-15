Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

NYSE NOC opened at $376.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.26. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.