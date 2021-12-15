Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.27, for a total value of $4,131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,122,870 shares of company stock worth $207,284,894 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $167.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.49. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

