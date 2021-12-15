Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.