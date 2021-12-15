Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,921 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after buying an additional 66,121 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

