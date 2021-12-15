Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $203.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.99 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.