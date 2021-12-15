Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $147,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

