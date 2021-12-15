Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 22,600 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

