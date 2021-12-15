Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 272 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $196,195,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after buying an additional 147,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of BBY opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

