thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

thyssenkrupp stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.03. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

