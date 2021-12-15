Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 151.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $177.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 227.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004949 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

