Toast (NYSE:TOST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.98

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.98 and last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 15148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.22.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

