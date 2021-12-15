TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in TopBuild by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

Shares of BLD opened at $270.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $174.30 and a 12-month high of $284.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

