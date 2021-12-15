Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $98.41, but opened at $102.00. Toro shares last traded at $97.74, with a volume of 2,157 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $105.40.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Toro by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

