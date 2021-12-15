Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TOTDY opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. Toto has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94.

Get Toto alerts:

About Toto

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.