Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 1,133 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after acquiring an additional 622,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

