Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 166 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $23,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after buying an additional 648,072 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 290,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after acquiring an additional 127,671 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of J opened at $140.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.