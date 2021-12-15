Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

ADP stock opened at $230.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.17. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

