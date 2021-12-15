Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

EPD opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

