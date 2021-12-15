Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 408 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $16,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 9.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in AON by 34.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,153,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $294.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.34 and its 200 day moving average is $276.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

