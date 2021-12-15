Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 950 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $136,006,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,434,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average is $156.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $172.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

