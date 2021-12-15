Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

