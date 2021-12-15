TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,105,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $582.59. The stock had a trading volume of 309,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.84. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

