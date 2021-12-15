Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Short Interest Down 96.9% in November

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 106,251 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

