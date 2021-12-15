TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 195,808 shares.The stock last traded at $29.43 and had previously closed at $29.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.18.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

