TRON Hits Market Cap of $8.82 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $8.82 billion and $1.27 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002832 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002521 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,879,059,838 coins and its circulating supply is 101,879,044,978 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

