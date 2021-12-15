Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Tronox posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 478,622 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 21.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Tronox by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tronox by 107.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 619,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 321,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 1,314,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.