Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Tronox from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TROX opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Tronox has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

