Truepoint Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. 110,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,570. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

