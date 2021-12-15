Truepoint Inc. Buys 790,213 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,831,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,213 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $243,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. 176,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

