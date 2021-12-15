Truepoint Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,418 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $100,250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after acquiring an additional 129,177 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,309,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 115,332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,177,000 after acquiring an additional 89,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.41. 3,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,755. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.601 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

