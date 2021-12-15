Truepoint Inc. Invests $424,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,980 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $214.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,387. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $171.48 and a 52-week high of $221.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.81.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

