Truepoint Inc. Sells 5,329 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $22,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,802,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,795,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,134,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,953,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,462. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $88.44 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

