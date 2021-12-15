Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 100.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

