Truist Securiti Weighs in on Udemy Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Udemy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $19.60 on Monday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

