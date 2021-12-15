Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,514 shares of company stock worth $5,420,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

