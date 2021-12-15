U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

U.S. Well Services stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.66. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,646,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

