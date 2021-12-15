UDR (NYSE:UDR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $59.52 and last traded at $59.39, with a volume of 39072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 292.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

