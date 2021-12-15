Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post $4.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $3.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $17.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.89 to $17.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.70.

Shares of ULTA traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.61. 931,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,358. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.48.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $373,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $105,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

