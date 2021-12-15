Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,578. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.41. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

