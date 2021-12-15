UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €16.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €16.20 ($18.20) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price target on UniCredit in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($16.52) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.23 ($17.11).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

