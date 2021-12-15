United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,650 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,256,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 267,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

