United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.46.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.