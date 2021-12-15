United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.80.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.46.
In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Read More: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.