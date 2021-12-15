UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.39. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.79 to $18.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $21.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.20 to $22.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,240,228,000 after purchasing an additional 402,388 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 124.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $479.46 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $483.04. The firm has a market cap of $451.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

