UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 10th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $479.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.79. The firm has a market cap of $451.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $483.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

